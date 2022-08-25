Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Residence Gets Sanitized After Actor Tests COVID-19 Positive

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai residence, Jalsa, was sanitised recently hours after the star announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier on August 24, Big B took to his official Twitter handle to inform everyone that he has contracted COVID for the second time. Moreover, the actor even urged all those in his vicinity to get themselves tested.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence gets sanitized

Just a day after Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor's Juhu residence was sanitised by the officials of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). In the pictures, the officials can be seen spraying disinfectant on the outer walls of the bungalow and the gates of Jalsa.

Take a look:

On Thursday morning, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to update fans on his health. In his note, the Jhund actor expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers and colleagues for their love and support in the difficult times. He wrote, "To them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. their love .. and the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledgment will ever be touched by gratitude .. your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care, a never-ending river of love."

Bachchan further revealed that despite all the precautions and vaccination doses, 'covid did win and come out victorious.' Moreover, he also reflected on being unhappy about his 'sacred' work commitments taking a sudden hit due to his diagnosis.

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier, on August 24, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to inform everyone that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. “I have just tested CoViD+ positive.. all those who are in and around me, please get yourself tested and get tested too. (sic),” he wrote.

Take a look:

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

For the unversed, this is not the first time that the Sholay actor has tested positive for the virus. Earlier in July 2020, Amitabh contracted COVID along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 79-year-old actor shared the news via his official Twitter handle and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately."I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to hospital. Family and staff’s investigation, results awaited, those who have been close to me in the last 10 days are requested to kindly get themselves tested," wrote Bachchan.

To note, he was also admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital but was later discharged after recovering fully from the virus.

Image: PTI