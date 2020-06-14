'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan' Was Amitabh Bachchan's Only Film With Manoj Kumar; Read More

Roti Kapada Aur Makaan is an action drama film which released in the year 1974. The film had a huge fan base at the time of its theatrical release. It was written and directed by Manoj Kumar and is his only film with Amitabh Bachchan.

The plot of the film is based on the life of Bharat and how he has been struggling with aspects of life after the death of his father. It also features actors like Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee, Prem Nath, and Dheeraj Kumar. Here is a bit of trivia about Roti Kapada Aur Makaan that not many people are aware of.

Facts about Roti Kapada Aur Makaan

Sharmila Tagore was offered the role of Sheetal but she was more interested in the role played by Moushumi Chatterjee. Manoj Kumar decided to stick to his choice and Zeenat Aman went on to play the role.

Shashi Kapoor was not the first choice for Mohan Babu. Manoj Kumar wanted to rope in Navin Nischol but could not make it happen because Navin Nischol was not willing to do any multi-starrer films.

Zeenat Aman’s role was initially offered to Smita Patil who did not want to be a part of any film at that point.

Amitabh Bachchan was not much of a known face when the film released, so his image on the poster was the smallest as compared to the rest. Ten years later, when the poster was released again, his image was the biggest one visible.

Moushumi Chatterjee was pregnant when she was working on the film Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

When the sexual assault scene starring Moushumi Chatterjee was shot, a huge quantity of cooking flour fell over her. She had to spend hours getting the flour of her hair. A part of it also went into her mouth, making her feel sick the entire night.

Haye Haye Majboori song was initially supposed to be shot with Moushumi Chatterjee. However, due to her pregnancy, Manoj Kumar decided to feature Zeenat Aman in it. This is the reason why Zeenat Aman’s character arch in the film does not go well with the theme of the song.

Roti Makaan Aur Kapada was the first film to feature the much loved on-screen couple Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman together. They were not paired opposite each other in this film.

Manoj Kumar had reportedly promised actor Mehmood a role in the film. However, the actor was nowhere to be seen in any part of the film. He went public with his stance and said that Manoj Kumar was jealous of him and therefore did not want to work with him.

This film is one of the few films where Amitabh Bachchan played a college student.

