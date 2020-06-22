Amitabh Bachchan's Onscreen Chemistry With Jaya Prada & Rekha: Which One Is Popular?

Films have the power to influence audiences. Since many years, the essence of love and marriage has always been shown with all shades of sadness, its vibrant vibe, charm, the hurt of separation in Hindi movies. These films have managed to hit the right chord with the masses, mesmerising them with the eternal saga of love and romance immortalised by some amazing on-screen pairs.

Bollywood beauties Jaya Prada and Rekha never failed to impress masses with their films and acting prowess. Both the heroines have shared screen space with versatile actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Have a look at whose on-screen chemistry was much loved by the moviegoers and how fans reviewed their movies.

Jaya Prada and Amitabh Bachchan

Jaya Prada and Amitabh Bachchan were the most iconic pairs of all time. Jaya Prada and Amitabh Bachchan’s chemistry was seen in many films including Kohram, Khakhee, Insaniyat, and many more. One of the most memorable films of the pair was Aaj Ka Arjun, which revolved around the life of a villager who fights against the landlord of his village to save his nephew from the cunning man. The film was a remake of 1988 Tamil film titled En Thangachi Padichava and became a box-office hit.

Another flick which became a super hit film of Jaya Prada and Amitabh Bachchan’s careers was Gangaa Jamuna Saraswati. The film featured Meenakshi Shehsadari, Mithun Chakraborty, Amrish Puri, Nirupa Roy and Aruna Irani in prominent roles. The film was Manmohan Desai’s last directorial venture. The film did not perform well at the box-office, but it is still remembered for the lead pair's acting skills.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were the most talked about actors of their time. Their enormous fan base loved seeing them on screen. The charming Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen chemistry created fireworks on the silver screen. The intensity of Rekha and Amitabh’s chemistry was such that it was reported that the actors were seeing each other. Their excellent work includes films like Ganga Ki Saugandh, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Muquaddar ka Sikandar, Do Anjaane, Suhaag, Silsila, and many more.

