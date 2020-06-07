Amitabh Bachchan's Most Viewed Videos On IGTV; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in a wide variety of movies over the years. The actor also has a vast presence on social media. Be it Twitter or Instagram, Bachchan has aced and had his mark all over. Amitabh Bachchan's videos, over time, have gained much popularity as fans have left ample likes and comments on his posts. Listed below are some of Amitabh Bachchan's most viewed IGTV videos on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan's most viewed IGTV videos on Instagram

This is Amitabh Bachchan's most viewed Instagram IGTV video. The video has a vast viewership of 2.1M and more than 9000 comments on it. The video witnesses Bachchan talking about family and how one can make efforts when they see the result being greater than the effort put in. Bachchan's caption as well stole many hearts and spoke wonderful messages in English and Hindi. The video was extremely emotional and connecting. Bachchan fans were stunned and left many comments asking him to post more videos.

This is another one of Amitabh Bachchan's most viewed Instagram IGTV videos. The video has a vast viewership of 1.9M and more than 3000 comments to it. The IGTV video is the trailer launch of the film Gulabo Sitabo. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

It is directed by Shoojit Sircar, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The video was the worldwide launch of the trailer of the most-awaited film. Bachchan's quirky and eye-catching caption too won the hearts of many fans. The comedy and drama-filled flick is set in Lucknow and showcases the two stars as warring men.

This is another one of Amitabh Bachchan's most viewed Instagram IGTV videos. The video has a vast viewership of 1.8M and more than 13,500k comments to it. The video showcased Amitabh Bachchan talking about the novel coronavirus. The actor spoke on the many dangers of the virus. He also urged fans to stay at home and stay safe just like he is doing himself.

He also asked viewers to wash their hands regularly and using soap. The actor is not only updated himself but also aims to wish the same for his many viewers. The video's caption too through a beautiful poem alerted the masses of the virus and how it is better to stay at home. This was one of the initial IGTV videos of Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram.

