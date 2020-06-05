Amitabh Bachchan's Songs That Are Perfect For Celebrating Different Festivals

A festive playlist can always come in handy when celebrating any festival with your friends and family. Be it Holi or Navratri everyone likes to enjoy with some good music. While there are many songs that one can add to their dance playlist, there is something different about Amitabh Bachchan songs that makes everyone dance. Here are some Amitabh Bachchan songs which are perfect to play during different festivals.

Amitabh Bachchan festival songs

Rang Barse

Amitabh Bachchan’s song Rang Barse has been a part of Holi celebrations for decades now. Be it a house party or any other party in the town, this song is a must-play at a party. In the movie, this song showcases Amitabh alongside two women and is considered one of the best songs for Holi. This song is composed by Shiv Hari. Whereas, it is written by Amitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan who took inspiration from Meerabai's bhajan.

Holi ke Din

Holi ke Din is another such song that makes the festival more fun. As Gabbar says in the film "Kab hai Holi? Holi kab hai?" This song shows the spirit of Holi and sets up the showdown of Gabbar vs the fictional village of Ramgarh. This song is from the Ramesh Sippy film Sholay. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The music for this song was composed by RD Burman and written by Anand Bakshi.

Holi Khele Raghuveera

In his vast and hit career Amitabh Bachchan has been seen in many Holi songs. This song is from the film Baghban and captures the love Amitabh Bachchan's character had for his wife. This song is sung by Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Alka Yagnik and keeps the spirit of the festival alive. Listen to it here.

Khaike Paan Banaraswala Khul Jaaye Band

Khaike Paan Banaraswala is a song from the film Don. This song is also perfect for festivals as it has a good beat and brings a lot of joy. Sung by Kishor Kumar, this song is much-loved by fans.

Party with Bhootnath

This song from the film Bhootnath Returns and captures the spirit of a nice Halloween song. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh the track song has good beats that can make you put on your dancing shoes. Listen to it here.

