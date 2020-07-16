Amitabh Bachchan's Songs That Were Penned By Lyricist Yogesh Gaur; 'Kahin Door Jab' & More

Yogesh Gaur also credited as Yogesh was one of the prominent lyricists in Bollywood. During his stellar career, he penned down several classic songs that were crooned by singing legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar and more. From ‘Kahin Door Jab’ to ‘Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli’, he had many songs to his credit that featured in Amitabh Bachchan’s films. Here is the list.

Anand

Released in 1971, Anand is a drama movie helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Starring Rakesh Khanna in the lead role, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal and Ramesh Deo in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a terminally ill man who wishes to live his life to the fullest as told by his best friend before he passes away. Two classic songs from Anand are penned down by late lyricist Yogesh Gaur. Have a look at it here:

Kahin Door Jab

The heartfelt lyrics of Kahin Door Jab written by Yogesh Gaur essays how during the end of the day, the bride of dusk visits the thoughts of a lover quietly. Lyrically, it also means how the thoughts of a lover light the lamp of someone’s dreams. Though the lover can’t see their loved one they can surely sense their presence as they are deeply in love.

Zindagi Kaisi Yeh Paheli

The warm lyrics of Zindagi Kaisi Yeh Paheli explains how life is nothing but a riddle. Through this song, Yogesh Gaur tells that life makes one both laugh and cry. While sometimes the heart doesn’t awaken, on the other hand, it also motivates people to chase their dreams.

Mili

Released in 1975, the romantic-drama movie Mili was helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Ashok Kumar in the lead role, Mili is a story about a reclusive and depressed young man who falls in love with a beautiful woman. Later, he discovers that she has cancer. All the songs from the film are penned down by prominent lyricist Yogesh Gaur. Check out some of the songs written by Yogesh Gaur here:

Aaye Tum Yaad Mujhe

Lyrically, Aaye Tum Yaad Mujhe essays how lovers reminisce about the memories of their loved ones. Yogesh compares the memory with the fresh fragrance of sandalwood. It also describes that every star in the sky reflects the image of their loved ones and every heartbeat sings their love story aloud.

Badi Sooni Sooni Hai

Badi Sooni Sooni Hai is a heartbreaking song written by Yogesh Gaur. Lyrically, it essays the grief of a deceased person. It describes that life becomes lonely without one’s lover.

