Amitabh Bachchan's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Aged Like 'fine Wine'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most prominent and influential actors of the Hindi Film industry with a career spanning over five decades.The actor had undergone a major transformation in his career span, from a young emerging star to that of an iconic Bollywood actor. Here is a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s photos that are evidence of his iconic journey in Bollywood. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan gave a glimpse of how he looked in his early years when he shared a picture of him in a superman costume.

T 3476 - A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' ..

काश की वास्तव में हम superman बन कर इस सभयंकर महामारी Corona Virus को सदा के लिए नष्ट कर सकते !! pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's transformation pictures

Amitabh Bachchan started his career as a voice narrator in Bollywood in 1969 with the movie Bhuvan Shome. He then starred in the movie Saat Hindustani. Amitabh's first major breakthrough role was in the movie Zanjeer for which he was widely appreciated. Sholay, where he starred alongside Dharmendra in the character of Jay, is one of his most iconic characters till date.

Amitabh Bachchan's photos from his recent years in the industry

Amitabh Bachchan has given most of the years of his life to Bollywood and in return, he has been showered upon with lots of love and appreciation. The actor has aged like fine wine and till now he has always focussed on his fitness. He is still continuing to be a part of films and always been an active one among the oldies of Bollywood.

