Amitabh Bachchan's Photos Are Proof That The Actor Aged Like 'fine Wine'

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan started his career in 1969. In a career spanning over 5 decades, the actor has undergone a major transformation. Here are the pictures

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most prominent and influential actors of the Hindi Film industry with a career spanning over five decades.The actor had undergone a major transformation in his career span, from a young emerging star to that of an iconic Bollywood actor. Here is a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s photos that are evidence of his iconic journey in Bollywood. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan gave a glimpse of how he looked in his early years when he shared a picture of him in a superman costume.

Amitabh Bachchan's transformation pictures

Amitabh Bachchan started his career as a voice narrator in Bollywood in 1969 with the movie Bhuvan Shome. He then starred in the movie Saat Hindustani. Amitabh's first major breakthrough role was in the movie Zanjeer for which he was widely appreciated. Sholay, where he starred alongside Dharmendra in the character of Jay, is one of his most iconic characters till date. 

Picture courtesy: Still from Saat Hindustani

Picture courtesy: Still from Zanjeer

Picture courtesy: Still from Sholay

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan wishes to turn into Superman to destroy Coronavirus, shares old pic

Amitabh Bachchan's photos from his recent years in the industry

Amitabh Bachchan has given most of the years of his life to Bollywood and in return, he has been showered upon with lots of love and appreciation. The actor has aged like fine wine and till now he has always focussed on his fitness. He is still continuing to be a part of films and always been an active one among the oldies of Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan reminisces his childhood as Harshdeep Kaur sings 'Taati Vaao Na Lagai'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan is all for Janta Curfew, promises to 'clap & blow shankh in gratitude'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read| Akshay Kumar Has Come A Long Way In The Industry & These Pictures Are A Proof

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
