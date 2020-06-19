Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Young Amitabh Bachchan Posed With His Mother & Baby Brother

Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to soar high with his impeccable performances, often goes on to take fans a trip down memory lane through his social media posts. He gives glimpses of his childhood memories makes one feel nostalgic. Recently, a major throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan along with his family has made its way on social media and fans cannot keep calm. This adorable family picture is too cute to miss.

A picture of the actor was shared by one of his fans. In this picture that has been shared, young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen striking a pose with his mother Teji Bachchan, and his brother Ajitabh Bachchan. Amitabh can be seen wearing a printed shirt, while his mother can be seen donning a saree and his brother in a shirt and shorts. Take a look at this cute picture below.

Netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to write some sweet comments praising the trio. Seeing the likes on the post seems like fans are all happy seeing this major throwback picture of the actor with his family.

Amitabh’s background

It's a known fact that the actor was born to renowned poet Harivanshrai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan. Amitabh came to Mumbai with the vision of being an artist. And today, he is one of the most influential and admired superstars in the country. He began his career with the film Mr Shome and then went on to star in several films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Bhagban, Piku, Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhie Kabhie, Dostana, Don and many more. He has also won several accolades including the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo where he shared screen space for the first time with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on the OTT platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans and movie buffs have been loving the movie and are giving it heaps of praise. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

