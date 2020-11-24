Amol Palekar's Birthday: Take A Look At Some Of His Most Memorable Roles In Films

Fans of veteran actor Amol Palekar are celebrating his birthday today. He is well known for his diverse roles and artistic filmmaking. A few of his famous movies are Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, and Krishna Kali. On the occasion of his birthday here's a look at Amol Palekar's roles that touched the hearts of the audiences:

Also Read | Amol Palekar's birthday: Take this quiz to test your knowledge about the 'Gol Maal' actor

Amol Palekar's movies

Rajnigandha

Rajnigandha came out in 1974 and was directed by Basu Chatterjee. The film cast Amol as Sanjay and this was Amol's first big role in the film industry. Sanjay is described as a 'loquacious, humorous, and a good individual' and Amol played the role quite well. The film won the National Film Award.

Also Read | Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose and Amol Parashar to lend their voice for 'Sleep Stories'

Chhoti Si Baat

Chhoti Si Baat came out in 1976 and was a film directed by Basu Chatterjee. It cast Amol Palekar as Arun Pradeep, Vidya Sinha as Prabha Narayan and Ashok Kumar as Colonel Julius. Amol plays the role of a shy young man who is unable to confess his love for the heroine. Amol did quite well in the film and won Best Actor in the Filmfare awards.

Also Read | Kremlin critic blames 'Black PR' by Russian actors for shutdown of his UK bank account

Agar... If

Agar... If came out in 1997 and was directed by Esmayeel Shroff. It casted Amol Palekar as Anil Agarwal, Zarina Wahab as Anju Agarwal, Kader Khan as Davar and Vijayendra Ghatge as Vijay Sohni. Amol plays a man who is well off in life and is in control of his own business. The movie did quite well at the box office and Amol's role was well received by fans.

Also Read | 'City Slickers' Cast: Read the list of actors and characters they play in this 90s comedy

Kanneshwara Rama

Kanneshwara Rama is a Kannada movie that was directed by M. S. Sathyu and produced by the Sharadha Movie Productions banner. Amol plays the complex role of Dacoit Chenneera and his role was critically acclaimed by fans in India and abroad. The film also starred Anant Nag as Kanneshwara Rama and Shabana Azmi as Malli. This movie has become a cult classic.

Taxi-Taxie

Taxi-Taxie came out in 1977 and was directed by Irshad. The film is inspired by Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and Amol Palekar plays the lead role. The film was very well received and Amol manages to play the artistic taxi drivers role quite well. The film was loved by fans.

Gol Maal

Gol Maal came out in 1979 and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by Rahi Masoom Raza and Sachin Bhowmick. The film cast Amol Palekar in a dual role as Ramprasad Sharma and Lakshmanprasad Sharma. His one character is quite shy and nice and the other is quite naughty and always causes trouble. Amol played the role quite well and Gol Maal is a beloved classic film.

Rang Birangi

Rang Birangi is a 1983 film and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film starred Parveen Babi as Nirmala Sharma 'Neema', Amol Palekar as Ajay Sharma and Farooq Sheikh as Prof. Jeet Saxena. Amol once again plays the role of a serious businessman. In this movie, fans can really see the range Amol has as an actor. The movie is a bit similar to Pati, Patni aur Woh.

Jeevan Dhaara

Jeevan Dhaara is a 1982 movie and was directed by Tatineni Rama Rao. It starred Rekha, Raj Babbar, Amol Palekar, Rakesh Roshan, Kanwaljit Singh and Simple Kapadia in many different roles. Amol plays the role of Anand Bhatnagar in the movie and his role was well appreciated by fans.

Mr. X

Mr. X is a 1987 film which was directed and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. It had Amol as a mad scientist. Fans had never seen in the actor in such a role before and loved his portrayal of Mr X. The film also starrred Shabana Azmi as the female lead in the film.

Samaantar

Samaantar is a 2009 movie which was directed by Amol Palekar, starring Palekar along with Sharmila Tagore in the lead. He plays the complex role of Keshav Vaze, who is once again a businessman who is failing in life. The film did quite well at the box-office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.