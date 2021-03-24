Amole Gupta On Making A Movie On Badminton & Not Any Other Sport: 'Saina Inspired Me'

Director Amole Gupta opened up about making a biopic on Badminton and not any other famous sports in India. Starring Parineeti Chopra, Saina's release is set to be on the 26th of March. The much-anticipated film is a biopic that will depict the trials and tribulations of the world-class Indian Badminton player, Saina Nehwal.

How did Amole Gupta decide on a badminton movie?

According to the reports from Bollywood Hungama, Amole Gupta responded to the question saying that he followed his heart while deciding on the movie. He added that he was inspired by a young athlete who went on to become the number one badminton player in the world, the first woman in India to achieve the title. Talking about Saina, Amole Gupta explained that it was a story of a middle-class girl who worked hard for her dreams.

Producer Bhushan Kumar talks about the movie

T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar chimed in saying that Saina Nehwal was an inspiration to the many young girls and boys who took up to badminton after watching her win the number one title in the world. Her story of determination and spirit is one inspiring tale. He concluded by saying that he was proud to be a part of the project as it celebrated true sportsmanship and young spirit.

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal in Saina Trailer

The official Saina trailer was released a month ago and showed Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal. From the athlete's personality to her unique on-ground techniques, Parineeti managed to capture every emotion of the player with her skills. The story of an ordinary girl from Haryana who made history on a world platform was beautifully depicted with the help of Amole Gupta's directions and an ensemble of talented actors.

Details on Saina's cast

The focus of the movie is solely on Parineeti Chopra yet the supporting cast of the movie appealed to the audience with their portrayal of ordinary people. Manav Kaul will be playing the role of Pullela Gopichand, Saina's coach. Additionally, Meghna Malik and Subhrajyoti Barat will play the role of Saina's mother and father respectively. The music for the movie will be composed by Amaal Malik with singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik crooning the soundtrack.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from Saina.