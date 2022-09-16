Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who enjoys a massive fan following with around 50 million followers is an active social media user. Recently, the actor flew to Europe for a break. The actor took to her official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her family vacation.

Kriti Sanon enjoys family vacation in France and shares glimpses from her holiday

On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a video featuring highlights of her French holiday. The video showed the actor with her parents, Rahul and Geeta Sanon, and sister Nupur Sanon. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "Amour". The video posted by Kriti on Instagram reels showed her taking a selfie with her sister as the Heropanti star goofed around with funny expressions. Both of them could be seen wearing sunglasses. As the video progressed, the Sanon family was seen exploring the streets of France together.

As the video surfaced on the internet, Nupur Sanon reacted by posting a heart emoji.

On Kriti Sanon's professional front, the actor has recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Ganpath, horror-comedy Bhediya as well as Farzi. The actor will also play the role of Sita opposite Prabhas in the upcoming film Adipurush.

Nupur Sanon made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak's music video Filhall.