Amrish Puri's Must-watch Films Where He Won Over The Audience As A Menacing Villain

Amrish Puri was one of the most revered actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actor was known for the menacing antagonist roles that he played in several films. Among the most memorable performances, here are a few of his popular negative characters.

Amrish Puri's best roles as villain

Mogambo

Mr India was a huge success at the box office and fans praise the film even today. The film saw one of the most menacing villains in all of Bollywood history, Mogambo. His iconic dialogue and unique attire were something fans couldn’t forget easily. Even today, Mogambo's character remains an icon in Bollywood.

Balraj Chauhan

The Anil Kapoor-starrer film Nayak was one of the most popular socially relevant films of its time. The film showed Amrish Puri as a Chief Minister and Anil Kapoor as a journalist. The interview in the film between the two characters is something that fans still remember even today. The motives, anger and flaws of the character were so perfect, Amrish Puri stole the show dialogues manage to raise eyebrows even today.

Balwant Rai

Amrish Puri had become a popular choice among directors and producers for negative roles after his performance in Ghayal. His dialogue delivery in the movie is recalled as fear-inducing for fans who watched the film back in the day. His menacing character and the aura he added to Balwant Rai went on to establish him as a popular villain for the Hindi film industry.

Bhairon Nath

In this particular film titled Nagina, he played the role of a snake charmer. He was possessed with the power to control a shape-shifting Nagin played by Sridevi. His look with his long hair and wide-eyed pale face is something that terrified audience when they first watched the film.

