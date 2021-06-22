Amrish Puri's Birth Anniversary: Fans Pay Tribute To The Actor; Say 'legend Never Dies'

On late Bollywood actor Amrish Puri's birth anniversary on June 22, a section of moviegoers took to their social media handle and remembered him. While a section of fans shared unseen photos, his popular stills from his popular ventures, another section recalled his achievements. From sharing their thoughts to remembering his best work, scroll down to read the heartfelt wishes of fans for the late actor.

Netizens pay tribute to Amrish Puri

Interestingly, an internet user shade a self-portrait of Puri, in which the actor was seen posing with a black-and-white picture of himself. Meanwhile, another fan shared a collage of four pictures displaying four of the late actor's popular villain characters. In the caption, the netizen wrote, "Legend never dies". Another Twitter user shared a monochrome picture of Puri, in which he can be seen exercising. Writing his/her tribute, the user recalled that "Steven Spielberg called him the greatest villain in the world".

Remembering the legendary #AmrishPuri ji on his birth anniversary! 💐🙏🏻💞🙏🏻#RememberingAmrishPuri ... your contribution to Indian Cinema is hugely respected 💫💐 pic.twitter.com/7CdzS5q77L — Ankur Choudhary (@imchoudhryankur) June 22, 2021

#amrishpuri

Legend never dies

Happy Birthday to one of the most fabulous villain of the century. pic.twitter.com/Q8Vk1hHdCN — anshul verma (@royalnawaab5001) June 22, 2021

‘#StevenSpielberg called him the greatest villain in the world.’



With big Gothic eyes, a baritone voice, and good physique, #AmrishPuri had evil written all over his face.



Remembering Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary.



What are your favourite Amrish Puri roles? pic.twitter.com/qNXUEkrKnw — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) June 22, 2021

Bollyhood world has lost one of the best actor, his contribution will be remembered till the last date. 💐💐#amrishpuri #birthday https://t.co/jADCzZ0BkI — 🐧 ⋆ 🐁 🎀 𝓝𝓘𝓚𝓚𝓘 𝓖𝓤𝓟𝓣𝓐 🎀 🐁 ⋆ 🐧 (@NIKKIGU45473309) June 22, 2021

On the other hand, a user stated that he "hated Amrish Puri while growing up because the actor had played bad characters" in most of his movies, but he later realised that the latter was "a fine actor". A fan of him shared a rare picture of Amrish, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan. "His dialogue delivery,earth shattering voice and his persona as villain is on another level", read an excerpt of a Twitter user's tribute.

I hated him while growing up because he played bad characters in most of his movies.. But I realise he was such a fine actor.. My heartfelt tributes to versatile actor #AmrishPuri ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PSF3GocTaV — Sanjeev Choudhary (@Sanjeevjat9) June 22, 2021

Remembering Shri #AmrishPuri on his birth anniversary.

One of the best on screen villains of bollywood industry.

His dialogue delivery,earth shattering voice and his persona as villain is on another level.#amrishpuri #Bestvillain #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/hym3go3PU8 — Abhimanyu Singh Chauhan (@2AbhimanyuSingh) June 22, 2021

More about Amrish Puri's movies and family

The late actor has left a lasting impression in Indian and international cinema for his portrayal of the iconic villain characters. Among many others, his character of Mogambo in Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starrer Mr India gained immense popularity. As per his IMDb page, Amrish Puri has acted in more than 300 films between 1967 and 2005. Apart from Mr India, he also bagged praises for his performance in Nishant, Bhumika, DDLJ and Mashaal, among many others. The actor's best-known role outside of Indian cinema is Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The late actor, born in 1932, had won three Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Role. The actor was 72-year-old when he passed away in 2005. The actor died after slipping into a coma following brain surgery.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MR INDIA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.