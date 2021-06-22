Amrish Puri's Birth Anniversary: From Mogambo To Mola Ram, Take A Look At His Iconic Roles

One of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema, Amrish Puri, left a mark on the industry through his iconic portrayals of various character throughout genres. Celebrating Amrish Puri's birth anniversary, the industry remembers his contribution to not only the Indian cinema but also films internationally. Amrish Puri's birth date was 22nd June in the year 1932 and his unforgettable roles and dialogues have transcended generations and are still considered iconic. On the occasion of Amrish Puri's birth anniversary, let us take a look at those iconic characters. Here's the list to remember his forever iconic roles, from being the most villainous character in Bollywood to the sweetest grandfather.

1. Mogambo in Mr. India

Helmed by Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Mr. India was the highest scorer at the box office with all its songs becoming an instant hit. The performance of the cast was lauded but the veteran actor took the cake by appearing as the menacing and heartless Mogambo who dips his victims into a pool of acid to punish them. From his blonde look to the dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua', people could not forget the iconic role portrayed by the actor.

Pic Credit: Still from Mr. India

2. Ashraf Ali in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

What's more evil than opposing people from loving each other? Playing exactly that, the actor riled the audience with hatred after portraying Ashraf Ali in the biggest blockbuster of the year 2001. Featuring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, the late actor's character was believed to be dead in the riots but later appeared as the mayor of Lahore who adamantly refused to accept Amisha and Sunny's marriage.

3. Durgaprasad Bhardwaj in Chachi 420

One of the most beloved of Amrish Puri's movies, Chachi 420 was a successful hit at the box office with the cast getting lauded for their performances. What stood out for the viewers was Amrish's portrayal of Durgaprasad Bhardwaj, a sweet father who ends up unknowingly flirting with his own son-in-law. It is needless to say, the endearing character was an instant hit among the fans.

Pic Credit: Still from Chachi 420

4. Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

If being the most hated villain in Indian cinema was not enough to prove the actor's ability to portray a negative character, he went on to become the most hated villain internationally as well in 1984. Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom showed the late actor in the role of Mola Ram, a priest who performs demonic rites on kids and enslaves them. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Amrish Puri's movies of all time.

5. Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year 1995. Playing the role of Thakur Durjan Singh, Amrish Puri became the most hated villain after playing the awfully negative character who causes the death of Karan and Arjun's father in the most gruesome manner. The actor also won the Filmfare Best Performance in a Negative Role for his performance.

Pic Credit: Still from Karan Arjun

IMAGE- STILL FROM MR. INDIA, CHACHI 420 & INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM