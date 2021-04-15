Amrish Puri's Grandson Reveals The Actor's Favourite Cartoon And Other Fond Memories

The late veteran actor, Amrish Puri, is forever remembered by the Indian audience for his iconic roles as Mogambo in Mr. India and Chaudhary Baldev Singh from Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mostly seen in negative roles, very few had a chance to know the real personality of the late actor. However, his grandson recently spilled some beans about the real personality of the actor.

Vardhan on Amrish Puri's favourite cartoon show

In a chat with Pinkvilla, talking about Amrish Puri's favourite shows, his grandson Vardhan said that his grandfather was completely obsessed with Tom & Jerry and would watch it for hours. He loved the cartoon characters so much that he was inspired by them and would often credit them for his acting prowess. Vardhan also informed in the interview that Amrish Puri loved watching Discovery Channel and Animal Planet together, he especially loved the hunting sequence where his face would lit up with excitement, confirmed the young actor.

Vardhan on Amrish Puri's personality

Amrish Puri's grandson described his grandfather, who he endearingly called 'Dadu', as a 'gentle giant', a family man, a disciplined and dedicated artist who was one with nature. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Vardhan recounted the times he with his sister and cousins would spend time with his grandparents where they were introduced to many filmmakers, writers, and actors by Amrish Puri. Vardhan also remembered the times they would indulge in food while watching cinema.

Popular Amrish Puri's movies

The veteran actor had a successful career in Bollywood for over four decades with impressive movies under his belt. Amrish Puri's movies like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Alibaba Marjinaa, Qurbani, and Meri Jung contributed to the success of the late actor. Amrish Puri also acted in a Hollywood movie as Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984.

Amrish Puri trivia according to IMBD

Amrish Puri shaved his head for his role in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and kept it, which later on became his iconic look for his negative roles in Bollywood.

Co-star Harrison Ford describes Amrish Puri as one of the nicest and kindest actors he has worked with.

Marking his debut in 1971, Amrish Puri debuted at the age of 40 in Reshma Aur Shera.

Amrish Puri's death was caused by a brain hemorrhage and he died in Mumbai on the 12th of January in 2005.

Promo Pic Credit: Still from Benam Badshah & Vardhan Puri IG