Amrish Puri's Grandson Reveals The Actor's Favourite Cartoon And Other Fond Memories

Amrish Puri in Benam Badshah & Vardhan Puri IG
The late veteran actor, Amrish Puri, is forever remembered by the Indian audience for his iconic roles as Mogambo in Mr. India and Chaudhary Baldev Singh from Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Mostly seen in negative roles, very few had a chance to know the real personality of the late actor. However, his grandson recently spilled some beans about the real personality of the actor.
In a chat with Pinkvilla, talking about Amrish Puri's favourite shows, his grandson Vardhan said that his grandfather was completely obsessed with Tom & Jerry and would watch it for hours. He loved the cartoon characters so much that he was inspired by them and would often credit them for his acting prowess. Vardhan also informed in the interview that Amrish Puri loved watching Discovery Channel and Animal Planet together, he especially loved the hunting sequence where his face would lit up with excitement, confirmed the young actor.
Amrish Puri's grandson described his grandfather, who he endearingly called 'Dadu', as a 'gentle giant', a family man, a disciplined and dedicated artist who was one with nature. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Vardhan recounted the times he with his sister and cousins would spend time with his grandparents where they were introduced to many filmmakers, writers, and actors by Amrish Puri. Vardhan also remembered the times they would indulge in food while watching cinema.
The veteran actor had a successful career in Bollywood for over four decades with impressive movies under his belt. Amrish Puri's movies like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Alibaba Marjinaa, Qurbani, and Meri Jung contributed to the success of the late actor. Amrish Puri also acted in a Hollywood movie as Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Hollywood film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984.
