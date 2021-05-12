Amrish Puri's Grandson Vardhan On Nepotism, Says Nobody Ever Pointed That He Is 'nepo Kid'

Actor Vardhan Puri, the grandson of late actor Amrish Puri, who made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019 recently shared his thoughts on the nepotism debate in the industry and revealed that to date no one has called him a product of nepotism. During his recent conversation with SpotboyE, the actor claimed that he has made a name and fame for himself on his own by giving more auditions than anyone else in the industry be it an insider or an outsider. He takes great pride in confessing the fact the no one has ever pointed out at him and called him a ‘nepo kid.’

Vardhan Puri shares thoughts on nepotism debate

Elucidating about the same, he said that his grandfather passed away while he was very young and still in theatre. Vardhan shared that his grandfather never influenced any film’s casting or make any calls or go to offices to have him cast in a film, Vardhan told the portal that his grandfather believed one should make it on their own no matter how hard life becomes. The legendary actor Amrish Puri passed away in 2005 after a prolonged illness.

The actor who entered the entertainment industry in 2019, said that he got a break in films only after several years of doing theatre and not because of his last name. Talking about his career graph and journey, he said that he gave several auditions, and worked as an assistant director and assistant writer, before finally getting the opportunity to act.

Vardhan further joked that his parents can be called ‘product(s) of nepotism’ as they entered the film business only once he became an actor. He admitted that had Amrish Puri been his father then maybe he would have been accused of nepotism but his father was never a part of films. He shared that his parents entered into the film business and became producers after he became an actor. He concluded the short chat and said that people can call his parents a product of nepotism as they became producers because their son is an actor, and he was sure of the fact that his parents will always proudly say yes to this question when asked. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vardhan will next be seen in The Last Show. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film also features Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik. While the shoot has been completed, the release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: VARDHANPURI02/ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.