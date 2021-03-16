Amrita Arora Ladak Goes All Out On Social Media On Husband's Bday; Shares Adorable Pics

Indian actresses, socialites and sisters, Amrita Arora Ladak and Malaika Arora recently shared a few photos on their respective Instagram handles on the occasion of Amrita Arora Ladak's husband, Shakeel Ladak's birthday. Amrita shared a post on her Instagram handle along with an array of photos with and of her husband on her story while Malaika shared a couple of photos of Shakeel Ladak. In Amrita's Instagram post, she shared a photo with her husband and her sister with the caption, "Happy birthday to my best half , we celebrate you today and everyday @shaklad". Take a look at the post below.

Fans and friends react to Shakeel Ladak's birthday post

The recent Instagram post featuring Amrita Arora Ladak's husband, Shakeel, prompted a number of responses from Bollywood biggies as well as fans. B-Town celebs like Tanisha Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and others commented on Amrita's recent post leaving birthday wishes for the actress' husband. Many of Amrita Arora's fans also left comments on the post leaving their "happy birthdays" for Shakeel while many fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions to Amrita Arora's recent post below.

More posts for Amrita Arora's husband's birthday

Amrita Arora's sister, Malaika Arora, also shared a photo with Amrita and her husband on her story wishing the latter on his birthday. Apart from this, she also shared a solo picture of Shakeel standing next to a funny cat painting. On the other hand, Amrita Arora Ladak simply went all out for her husband's birthday on Instagram.

The actress slash model shared a number of photos with Shakeel in which the couple can be seen taking a selfie while at the dinner table. Amrita also shared a selfie of the couple where the duo look like they're on vacation wearing sunglasses and posing for the camera. The actress also shared an adorable photo of the couple from the pool in which they can be seen kissing each other underwater. Amrita shared a couple of solo photos of her husband with their son. Take a look at some of the photos uploaded by Amrita and Malaika Arora below.

