Amrita Arora Pens A Sweet Note For Karisma Kapoor's 47th Birthday; See Post

Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 47th birthday on June 25, 2021. On the occasion of Karisma Kapoor's birthday, actor and friend, Amrita Arora took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of the duo posing along with family and friends. In her caption, she penned a short note for Karisma. Take a look at Amrita Arora’s post below.

Amrita Arora's wish for Karisma Kapoor

Amrita shared a picture featuring Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. In the picture, Amrita wore a blue sequenced dress and her hair was tied as she hugged Karisma. On the other hand, Karisma wore a black and cream printed top along with black bottoms while her hair was left loose as she posed towards the camera with a wink. Amrita captioned her post by writing, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove” and in response, Karisma commented on her post by dropping a red heart emoji. Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi also dropped a comment writing, “Happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor” along with a red heart emoji. Have a look below.

Malaika Arora's wish for Karisma Kapoor

Amrita Arora’s sister, Malaika Arora also took to Instagram and dropped a wish for Karisma Kapoor by sharing a set of pictures. In the first picture, one can see Malaika and Karisma posing along with Kareena and Amrita as all of them dressed in black. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s our lals/lola/lalva birthday….. happy birthday darling @therealkarismakapoor.” In the next picture, the four of them posed towards the camera for a selfie while wearing colourful clothes and sunglasses. In the caption, she wrote, “Love you lolo….eternally graceful n beautiful” along with a happy birthday gif. Check out her post below.

Here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her sister

Apart from them, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her sister by sharing a cute video featuring many snaps of the two. She penned a note in her caption that read, “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo.”

