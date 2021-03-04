Amrita Arora Posts Sweet 12th Anniversary Post For Hubby Shakeel Ladak

Actor Amrita Arora Ladak had the sweetest anniversary wish for her husband Shakeel Ladak. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a family picture of them posing with their two sons. Along with the picture, she added a heartfelt caption dedicated to her husband.

Amrita Arora drops sweet anniversary wish for hubby Shakeel Ladak

Amrita Arora Ladak and Shakeel Ladak are celebrating their 12th marriage anniversary today. The Bollywood took to Instagram and shared a picture of their family together. Along with the picture, Amrita Arora wrote, “Happy 12 my baby daddy, lover, best friend, security blankie, husband, handsome homie. You and me and me and you @shaklad”. Take a look at Amrita Arora’s anniversary post for her husband Shakeel Ladak here.

Amrita Arora’s anniversary post for her husband received plenty of love in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary, God bless”. While another Instagram user wrote, “Beautiful words. Happy anniversary to you both”. One Instagram user also complimented the couple’s two sons in the pictures and wrote, “Cute bois”. Take a look at these comments on Amrita Arora Ladak's anniversary post below.

Yesterday, on March 2, 2021 Amrita Arora Ladak celebrated her mother Joyce Arora’s birthday. So, to celebrate this special day, Amrita took to Instagram and shared a picture of her mother. Along with her mother’s picture, Amrita Arora wrote, “You’re my heart, you’re my soul, you keep it shining wherever you go! My Mordern talking for you mother dear on your birthday! It’s a glorious day indeed. Love you @joycearora”. Take a look at Amrita Arora Ladak's birthday post for her mother here.

Just her anniversary post, Amrita Arora’s Instagram birthday post for her mother received immense love. Actor Rahul Khanna added a heart eyes emoji in the comment section. While VJ and television host Archana Vijaya commented, “So sweet”. Actor Dino Morea wished Amrita Arora’s mother in the comment section and wrote, “Happy birthday”. Many other celebs like Kim Sharma, Ashmit Patel, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi wished Arora’s mother on her birthday in the comment section. Take a look at these comments on Amrita's Instagram post for her mother below.

