Amrita Arora Says 'take Us Back' As She Digs Out Old Pics With Kareena, Malaika & Gang

Amrita Arora shared a series of throwback pics on Instagram on Thursday afternoon and recalled the good old times with her girl gang. At first, she posted a picture with sister Malaika Arora from the time when they attended a theme-based party. After this, she shared a photo that featured her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others. Later, she shared another portrait with her friends. Sharing all the photos, Amrita wrote, “Take me back.”

Amrita Arora misses the old days

On March 24, Amrita Arora had organised a small get-together at her residence. Many stars like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra among others, graced the event. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the frame. In no time, photos from the same surfaced all over social media. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor posted a group picture in which the entire gang smiled away to glory. Sharing the same, Maheep wrote, "Nights like these."

On January 12, Kareena Kapoor Khan's friends Mallika Bhat, Amrita, Malaika and Karisma met up to spend some quality time with each other. The Kitne Door...Kitne Paas actor shared a glimpse in which Bebo flaunted her bump. "It’s been a fortune of memories ... To new beginnings, to memories, fortune nights, fortune you have been kind," wrote Amrita. The Good Newwz actor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a boy, on February 21. Amrita was one of the firsts to congratulate the couple. On Bebo's birthday, September 21, Arora shared a stunning photo of the duo and penned a heartfelt note. The latter mentioned that Kareena turned 40 and fabulous and gave a shoutout to their friendship that's turning older, wiser and stronger together.

On the work front, Amrita was last seen in the movie, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, in 2015, and has been away from the celluloid since then. Bebo is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and Mona Singh will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the outing.

