Amrita Arora Wishes Bhavna Pandey On Her B'day With A Throwback Pic; Calls Her A "darling"

Amrita Arora is among the active Bollywood celebrities on social media who frequently keeps her fans updated about what she’s up to. She recently posted her birthday wishes for Chunky Pandey’s wife, Bhavna Pandey on her Instagram story. Amrita has shared one of her rare pictures on her story and posted a short note for Pandey on the special occasion. Here is a glimpse of her birthday wish, along with a few other wishes that Bhavna’s family members have posted on social media on the special occasion.

Amrita Arora sends birthday wishes to Bhavna Pandey

Amrita Arora shared an older picture of Bhavna on her story, where she is visibly looking much younger. Arora simply wrote in her note, “Happy birthday bhavs” while tagging her on the story. However, Bhavna is yet to respond to her birthday wish on social media. On this occasion, her husband Chunky and daughter Ananya have also made sure to send their heartfelt wishes for her. While Chunky shared their throwback picture on his Instagram handle, Ananya posted a couple of recent pictures with her.

IMAGE: AMRITA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

Chunky Panday has shared an older picture with Bhavana with a message that reads, “Happy Happy Happy Birthday to the Most beautiful Girl in the world”. He had previously shared a family photo from the olden times, where is seen posing for the camera with Bhavna and their two daughters, Ananya and Rysa. While he held Rysa in his arms, Ananya simply stood in front of her mother and smiled for the camera. Ananya, also sent a warm message for her Instagram, that reads, “If love had a face, it would be yours 🌻happppy bday Maaama, love u for life”.

Bhavna Pandey married Chunky Pandey in 1998, before giving birth to Ananya in the same year. Her daughter has followed her father’s footsteps in films and has starred in a handful of films till date. She made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and had last appeared in Khaali Peeil. She is currently working in Liger, which currently holds the release date of September 9 this year.

IMAGE: AMRITA ARORA & BHAVNA PANDEY INSTAGRAM

