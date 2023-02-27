Amrita Prakash's Transformation From Chutki In Vivah To Now Leaves Internet Amazed

Actor Amrita Prakash took to social media to show off a new look. The actor looked stunning in a silver saree. From her appearance as a child actor in Sooraj Barjatya's Vivah in 2006, she has come a long way. Amrita Rao's on-screen sister Chutki in the film has turned out to be a beautiful woman and her Instagram pictures are proof.

Amrita wore a silver saree featuring white embroidery with a backless blouse. Prakash accessorised her look with heavy golden earrings, silver bangles and a white garland in her hair. She captioned her post, "Look Maa....I can girl, too!!" and added two emojis in the post. Her others looks in western clothing have also been praised by the fans.

Look Maa...I can girl, too!! 🙃😝. Sure helps to be wearing 9 gorgeous yards

Many of her fans commented on the post and praised her beauty. Check out her latest pictures below.

Check out more pictures of Amrita here.

Amrita Prakash's acting career

Amrita Prakash has appeared in a number of films and TV shows throughout her career. She made her acting debut with Tum Bin in 2001 as a child artist. Later, she appeared in Vivah alongside Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Amrita subsequently appeared in films such as We Are Family, Aap Ke Liye Hum, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Jeet Lengey Jahaan.

She has also appeared in a number of TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Babul Ki Bitiya Chali Doli Saja Ke, and Teen Bahuraaniyaan.