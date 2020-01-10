Amrita Puri And Imrun Sethi To File For A Divorce Within Two Years Of Marriage?

Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi enjoyed a lavish wedding ceremony in Bangkok two years ago. Amrita Puri had a magical wedding in Bangkok. She had also planned a bachelorette in Croatia to enjoy an exorbitant bachelorette party.

Reportedly, the couple is filing for divorce within two years of marriage. Amrita had tied the knot with restaurateur, Imrun Sethi on November 11, 2017. Read more to know about Amrita Puri and her marriage.

Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi's marriage

Amrita got a lot of attention for portraying the role of Shefali Thakur in Aisha. She had a lavish destination wedding with her long-time boyfriend Imrun Sethi.

The actor and restauranteur Imrun Sethi tied the knot in Bangkok, on November 11, 2017. The pictures from Amrita's dream wedding had everyone gawking at the happy bride. However, the two have decided to head for a divorce just within two years of marriage. Read more to know about the reason behind the divorce.

Amrita Puri and Imrun Sethi are getting divorced?

According to an entertainment portal, their relationship has hit a roadblock. Also, Puri stopped sharing pictures with Imrun on her social media and also could not make it for his new restaurants opening. The 36-year-old star was apparently done with the constant fights and moved in with her parents.

