Amrita Rao And Hubby RJ Anmol Share 1st Pic Of Son; Call Him Their 'World' & 'Happiness'

On March 18, 2021, RJ Anmol took to his official Twitter handle and dropped the first picture of his son, Veer. The adorable picture features himself with his wife and popular Bollywood actor, Amrita Rao and their son, Veer. The trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. The couple welcomed their first baby in the month of November 2020.

RJ Anmol drops the first pic of his son, Veer

In the picture, the trio can be seen lying on the bed. One can see that Amrita Rao's son, Veer, is all smiles in the picture, while Anmol and Amrita can be seen looking at him adorably. Amrita donned a white sleeveless top and a pair of small white earrings. Her hair is kept open. As for the caption, Anmol wrote that Veer is the couple’s ‘world’ and ‘happiness’ with a red heart.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan thanked the couple for sharing the ‘lovely picture’ and further extended good wishes. Another one called Veer ‘so adorable and cutie’. A user called the family picture a ‘cute’ one. Another one wrote that Anmol and Amrita are ‘feeding happiness to the beholders’.

God bless him nd the family .. Cute picture — Chandini (@Chandin20474770) March 18, 2021

Awwwww ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ god bless all of you ðŸ˜˜ — Akanksha/Shehnaaz Gill StanðŸ’• (@AkankshaSays_) March 18, 2021

It’s adorable â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸he is copy of u..God bless... — SIDNAAZ ..Ek emotional attachment (@poojakatoch19) March 18, 2021

Beautiful pic — Ms Dobhal (@DobhalMs) March 18, 2021

Feeding happiness to the beholders... — Curious (@Curious19522490) March 18, 2021

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol announced the birth of their baby boy in the month of November on Instagram. Amrita dropped a picture offering a partial glimpse of the baby on her official Instagram handle. In the caption, she penned, “Hello World… Meet Our Son ‘#Veer’ He is looking at his 1st BroFist from YOU!!! Seek Your Blessings- Amrita Rao RJ Anmol”.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in the year 2016 after dating each other for over seven years. The actor several pictures on her social media flaunting her baby bump. The couple often keeps their personal life under wraps. Meanwhile, on the work front, Amrita Rao made her debut with 2002's Ab Ke Baras. She has appeared in popular films such as Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Jolly LLB, Shortkut and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She took a break from acting in the year 2013 and made her comeback with 2019's Thackeray.

Image Source: Amrita Rao's Instagram