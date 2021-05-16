Amrita Rao And Husband RJ Anmol Make Heartwarming Commitment On Anniversary, Win Praises

Celebrities had stepped up during the 2020 lockdown against COVID-19 by arranging food, essential items and more, and this year, they are trying to work towards the oxygen supply shortage in some parts of the country. Numerous stars of the film industry have been taking efforts to make these arrangements, and the latest to join this cause was Amrita Rao. The actor, on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, committed to donating oxygen cylinders.

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol to donate oxygen cylinders

Sharing a throwback with husband RJ Anmol, Amrita wrote that they had committed to donate oxygen cylinders to people in need on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary. The Main Hoon Na actor also urged their fans to convert their good wishes into 'service for the society and the nation.'

She added that they had been with working with an oxygen supply organization and had received tremendous support for the iniative, Pledging to continue to do so, she urged her followers to donate.

Amrita and RJ Anmol, who recently welcomed their first child together, a son whom they have named Veer, earned praises for their decision.

Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan and many others have also supported initiatives to provide oxygen clinders, and concentrators. While some have personally come forward and provided it to the needy, many have tied up with organisations that are working towards the initiative.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,11,170 new cases in the span of 24 hours on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 2,46,84,077. 4077 deaths in the same duration took the fatality toll to 27,0284. The active cases tally stand at 36,18,458, as per figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

