Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently treated fans with official glimpses from their wedding ceremony, 8 years after the duo tied the knot. The Vivaah actor and Anmol, who got married in a secret affair in 2014, shared the unseen wedding stills on their Youtube channel, Couple of Things.

They also trod down memory lane and spilt details about the hush-hush ceremony and their various attempts to keep the nuptials under wraps. Amrita also revealed that she did her own hair and makeup, while also getting the wedding dress on her own so as to keep the ceremony's details hidden from public purview.

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao share exclusive pictures from their wedding

Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 15, the Vivaah actor dropped a glimpse from the duo's secret ceremony, where Anmol could be seen planting a kiss on her. In the caption, she mentioned, "Exclusive Pics of OUR VIVAH...for the 1st Time Ever... Episode "VIVAH" is OUT," and dropped the YouTube link to the latest video. Take a look.

Sharing the video, the duo quipped, "Humare VIVAH mein Aapka Swagat Hai! Dear Guests, We Welcome You to a sneak peek of our "Secret Vivah" which was in 2014 as against what was formally announced in 2016! We have explained our stance and why exactly did we choose to keep it a private and secret affair until 2016 in this episode and in the previous episode " Secret Vivah" of Couple of Things!"

They further told fans to shower them with blessings and wrote, "We seek ALL YOUR LOVE HUGS AND STRENGTH". Encapsulating their love story briefly, they added, "A Common Boy from Delhi...Reaches Mumbai to Follow his Dreams... & In Turn meets his Crush, a Bollywood Star & they Fall in Love !!! We telling You This is the Fairytale Love Story of Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol. Join Us in this Mission of SPREADING LOVE."

For the uninitiated, Amrita and Anmol started seeing each other in 2009. The duo welcomed their first child, Veer in November 2020. Amrita has had a successful run in Bollywood with films like Main Hoon Na, Vivaah, Masti, Jolly LLB among others.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AMRITA_RAO)