Amrita Rao Confesses Having Differences With RJ Anmol After Son's Birth; 'In 10 Years...'

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recently launched their YouTube channel, Couple of Things and since then the couple has treated fans with glimpses from their personal life. The Vivaah actor and Anmol, who got married after a secret affair in 2014, also shared the unseen wedding stills on their Youtube channel. In the show's recent episode, the couple got content creator Ankur Warikoo, who is known for giving financial and business advice, to talk about all things love on their show.

Amrita Rao reveals that the couple saw 'personal differences' after arrival of their baby

During the conversation, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol spoke about their relationship and revealed that they never had any fights in the initial ten years of their relationship. However, Rao added that after the arrival of their baby boy, Veer, they started having many personal differences. “

In 10 years, we never fought or had any differences. We were so similar in many ways and then Veer came [into our lives] and we saw a lot of differences happening. There were times when I felt was better. He, on the other hand, felt that he was better. We often have these clashes," Amrita Rao stated.

The Main Hoon Na actor elaborated, “When Veer came into our lives, I had the second child insecurity. Anmol was the hands-on father. He was very much into him and wanted to take all the major decisions for him and he also wanted to be a little ruling. Veer ke liye mujhpe ungli bhi uthaayi jaati thi. Anmol suddenly became like Sunny Deol (laughs). But I guess that happens in all relationships".

She added, "Our life came together [after Veer’s birth] and perhaps in the right time. After being in a relationship for 12 years, all these changes were important. A kid is perhaps a gift of nature that adds a positive unpredictability.”

Amrita Roa also revealed how she was so sure about marrying Anmol ever since the couple met for the first time in 2009. “The first guy I dated with the intention that it’s going to be serious from now or I dated for that matter, I fell in love with and had physical intimacy with. He was my boyfriend who became my husband,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray (2019), in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray.

Image: Instagram/@amrita_rao_insta