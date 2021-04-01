Amrita Rao Kicks Off New Month By Getting Back To Her Fitness Regime After '14 Months'

After welcoming her first bundle of joy with her husband RJ Anmol in November last year, actor Amrita Rao has resumed her fitness regime after 14 months. On Thursday, the Main Hoon Na star kicked off the first day of April with a morning yoga session and gave fans a peek into her strenuous session with her instructor on Instagram. Along with sharing a couple of photographs of herself performing some yoga asanas, Amrita revealed the importance yoga holds in her life.

14 months after giving birth, Amrita Rao gets back to her fitness routine

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child, i.e. baby boy Veer, into the family on November 1, 2020. Ever since then, the celebrity couple has left no opportunity to give fans major baby fever by sharing some aww-dorable photos and videos of themselves with the toddler on Instagram. However, post-pregnancy and a couple of months into Veer's birth, Amrita finally commenced the first day of the new month by getting back at her fitness routine.

Earlier today, i.e. April 1, 2021, the Jolly LLB actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her arduous yoga session with her instructor. In the photograph shared by her, the 39-year-old is seen performing some yoga asanas in her sportswear, surrounded by greenery. Posting the photos on Instagram, she revealed writing: "My Morning just got Brighter! Feels amazing being back on the Yoga track after 14 months." Amrita also highlighted the importance of yoga in her life and added, "For me folks, 'Yoga is not just about Touching the Sole...it's about Reaching the Soul'".

Meanwhile, almost a week ago, a video of Amrita Rao's husband had gone viral on social media. In the video shared by Amrita, doting father Anmol gave the trending "Don't Rush Challenge" a rib-tickling take by revealing baby Veer's daily routine, wherein he could be seen giving him an oil massage, a hot water bath to feeding him daal soup and being by his side until he fell asleep. Posting the cutesy video on her IG handle, his beloved wife wrote, "With VEER around, you Don't ever say, "Don't Rush"!!!

A Hands-On Mom is Nothing without a Hands-On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You".

