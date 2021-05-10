Amrita Rao Opens Up About Rejecting Big Bollywood Films Because Of Kissing Scenes

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao in a recent interview revealed that she had to reject big films because of 'kissing scenes'. She spoke about how she was a teenager and had no one to advise her at the beginning of her career in the movie business. The actor has appeared in various movies like Main Hoon Na, Ishq Vishq, Vivah, Masti, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Welcome to Sajjanpur and many more. She was away from the industry for six years until she made her comeback in 2019 with the movie Thackeray alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Amrita Rao talks about rejecting big films and the reason behind it

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that she found herself refusing more projects than committing to them. She regrets doing so and did it because it felt valid to her as a teenager. However, she wished that she had someone who would have advised her against it.

Further, she revealed that after starring in the 2006 blockbuster Vivah alongside Shahid Kapoor she was offered big roles and movies that were modern as well. With the changing times in the film industry, Amrita felt that while she was achieving fame, there was a new phase for the female actors where they had to look "hot and sensual". She said that she found herself in the position where she had to decide if she wants to compromise on the "Amrita Rao" that the audience perceived for such roles or vice versa.

Addressing the opportunities that came her way, the actor said that those were huge films and she rejected them as she has always chosen to ride against the tide. Her comfort was her priority and she did not want to compromise it for such roles. Concluding, she also revealed that while the roles came to her, she was in a relationship and hence she declined them because she knew that such roles will not work for her and her partner. The actor is married to Anmol, a popular radio jockey and she recently gave birth to their son, Veer.

