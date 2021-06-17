Amrita Rao Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's 'jal Lijiye' Moment; Reacts With A Hilarious Pun

On Wednesday, the world of sports saw a new milestone being created with Portugal winning against Hungary 3-0 in the Euro 2020 Cup. While the victory was much talked about, there was another aspect from the day that made a greater impact. This was when Cristiano Ronaldo, in a press conference after the game, did something that shook the world of beverages. As he sat for the press conference, he saw two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him as Coca-Cola was among the sponsors of the event. With a look of derision, Ronaldo put the two bottles of the beverage away and raised a bottle of water clearly marking his preference. This even led to a drop in the share prices of Coca-Cola.

Jal Lijiye memes go viral

Cristiano Ronaldo qui déplace les bouteilles de Coca et qui dit "eau" en montrant aux journalistes 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LaDNa95EcG — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) June 14, 2021

As it happens with any event such a calibre in today’s society, several memes were made out of the event. The one that was trending with the Indian netizens was one drawing a comparison between Amrita Rao in Vivaah and Cristiano Ronaldo. Now the scene from Vivaah where Amrita Rao is seen offering water to Shahid Kapoor has been an ongoing meme for quite some time, but the association with Cristiano Ronaldo’s action has now taken the meme international.

Amrita Rao could not help but pitch in and add to the joke herself. This is not the first time that she has reacted to the ‘jal lijiye’ memes. She had done so earlier as well. Now though, she was really cashing in on the trend and having a good laugh out of it as well. She shared some of the takes on the meme which she found the best on her Instagram story. She said in one of her stories that the jal lijiye memes had taken a new turn with Cristiano Ronaldo’s actions. She even played a clever pun in one of her stories which said Ronaldo had taken the meme international. She said ‘wat’er you saying’ with the squirting emojis beside it. The entire event has resurrected the memes of Amrita Rao in Vivaah which was supremely ironic, to begin with. Everyone seems to be enjoying making and partaking in this meme.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM VIVAH

