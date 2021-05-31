Amrita Rao Reacts To Jal Lijiye Meme Fest With A Reel Video; Says "naha Lijiye" To Fans

Amrita Rao's still from her film Vivah has been surfacing all over the internet as a meme. The still is from the film's scene in which Amrita as Poonam offers water to the guests. She says, "Jal lijiye", which translates to "Have water" in English. While social media is filled with Amrita Rao's Jal Lijiye scene, the Main Hoon Na actor came up with a hilarious video.

Amrita Rao reacts to her Jal Lijiye memes with a hilarious video

Amrita Rao recently came up with a reaction video to her memes surfacing the internet. She took to her Instagram to share a video in which she offered water to her audience. She then brought a bucket of water, threw it on the audience, and asked them to take a bath. By the end of the video, she said, "Happy Holi", and left. The caption of the video read, "JAL LENGE ❓".

Fans and family react to Amrita's video

Fans were thrilled with Amrita Rao's reaction to the mems and the crossover. Over one thousand comments were received on the video. Her sister, Preetika, and husband, RJ Anmol, also commented on the video. While Preetika wrote, "U gave us all a Bath Amrita ...", Anmol called her naughty. One of the fans wrote, "Make way please, the owner of Jal Lijiye here 😂😂 The ending was not expected 🤣🤣".

Amrita Rao memes

Twitter was filled with Amrita Rao's memes for the past week. While some users came up with hilarious crossover, some even asked people to get vaccinated. Amrita herself retweeted some of the hilarious memes. Take a look at the memes Amrita herself shared o Twitter.

Interrupting your scrolling for an important reminder. pic.twitter.com/t9T3TiEgEE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 29, 2021

Haha priorities change wid time ! https://t.co/efiPXWNVba — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) May 5, 2021

Vivah trends on Netflix

As a result of Amrita Rao's Jal Lijiye scene memes, her 2006 film Vivah started trending in India on May 27, 2021. Amrita Rao took to her Twitter to share the news with her followers. She wrote, "ITS YOUR UNBIASED LOVE #VIVAH TRENDING ON #Netflix From Its Day-1 #PeoplePower I Thank U ALL So Much for making Me and this Movie a part of your sentiments over the years #VivahTrendingOnNetflix".

ITS YOUR UNBIASED L❤️VE 🙏 #VIVAH TRENDING ON #Netflix

From It's Day-1 😍 #PeoplePower💪

I Thank U ALL So Much for making Me and this Movie a part of your sentiments over the years 🤗💓 #VivahTrendingOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/1ECqskI9ED — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) June 27, 2020

IMAGE: AMRITA RAO'S TWITTER

