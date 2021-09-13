Amrita Rao Shares Adorable Ganesh Chaturthi Pic With Beau Anmol And Son Veer; See

On Sunday, actor Amrita Rao took to social media to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She uploaded a picture that features her son, Veer, and beau, RJ Anmol. The actor entered the film industry with her debut in 2002 in Ab Ke Baras.

Amrita Rao’s adorable family picture of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

The Vivah actor took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her son Veer and her husband Anmol enjoying Ganpati Celebrations. In the picture, the trio can be seen with a Ganesha idol, which sits atop an altar. Amrita Rao donned an elegant red saree on the occasion and wore stunning gold accessories to top it all off. The other two men in her life seemed to be twinning in yellow and white outfits as they faced the altar. The actor extended her wishes to her fans and wrote in the caption, “Hope you guys are having a wonderful celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to You.”

Amrita Rao's Instagram account is full of pictures of her family. On the occasion of friendship day, Amrita and Anmol’s son turned nine-month. She posted a family picture yet again on her social media account and called Veer the duo’s ‘little friend’. She also mentioned that their son has taught them a lot. Amrita wrote, “First those 9 months you were inside me & today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship, you have taught Anmol & me SO MUCH every single day !!”

The Jolly LLB star also penned down what she loves most about motherhood as she wrote, “The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics.” The picture featured Anmol lifting up the little child in the air as he and his wife looked at him with smiles on their faces. Rao called it ‘friendship in the air’ and concluded her lovely note, "Happy friendship's Day Veer and Anmol.. hopefully, the friendship in this journey will always rule our equations."

(Image: Instagram/@amrita_rao_insta)