Amrita Rao Takes Trip Down Memory Lane, Recalls Special Memory With Iconic MF Husain

Amrita Rao revisited a special memory with legendary artist MF Husain on the occasion of his 106th birthday. The actor shared a memory she holds close to her heart and also revealed that the artist gave her a special gift after the release of her film, Vivaah in 2006, which is one of the most popular Amrita Rao movies. The film was a romantic drama and also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

According to reports by ANI, MF Husain considered the Main Hoon Na actor his muse and painted her live after the release of her hit film Vivaah in 2006. Amrita Rao revealed that the artist had invited her and her mother to Dubai so he could paint the young actor live. Rao had learnt that MF Husain was great at doing self-portraits, which is very rare. She revealed that she told the legend that she wanted the theme of his painting of her to be 'The Painter and his Muse'. She continued to say that every girl dreams to be painted by a painter and she was 'honoured and blessed' to be painted by MF Husain, who is popularly known as the Picasso of India.

Amrita Rao also revealed that the painter gifted her a paintbrush, which she considers a prized possession. She recalled that which he gifted her his signature brush, he mentioned that only three people in the world owned it. She mentioned that the signature brush had been imported from Paris.

MF Husain was popular for painting cinema posters on billboards for the emerging Bollywood industry. Apart from being an excellent artist, he also ventured into photography and filmmaking. He was presented with the National Film Award for Best Experimental Film for his film Through the Eyes of a Painter. His other films include Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities and Gaja Gamini. He was also a major fan of Madhuri Dixit and once booked an entire show of her 2007 film Aaja Nachle during his stay in UAE. He also made a cameo appearance in her 1997 film Mohabbat, in which she starred in the lead.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@amritarao