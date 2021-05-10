Amrita Rao Talks About Career After Motherhood, Says 'afraid' Of Perceptions Changing

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao recently spoke at length about motherhood and how it affected her career. She spoke about how the decision to get married and embrace pregnancy can affect a female actor's professional life but that isn't the case with male stars. The Main Hoon Na star stated that male actors can have kids and still romance younger leading ladies on screen. Here is everything you need to know about what she said and how she thinks times are changing now.

Amrita Rao speaks about parenthood and its impact on actors

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vivah actor Amrita Rao spoke about how female actors' careers are affected when they decide to get married and have kids. The actor admitted that she was worried about the course of her professional life after having a baby last year and stated that invariably, one is afraid of things changing and one is afraid of the whole perception changing, which happens to the girls only. Rao further said that this doesn't happen to guys and that they can have a kid or two kids and still romance younger leading ladies on screen.

Talking further, she mentioned that life doesn’t change at all for the leading men but it changes a little for the leading ladies. She added that this was not the case in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, however, from the 80s onwards the scenario changed. The actor also gave the example of successful actors like Nutan and Sharmila Tagore, who did have successful careers after marriage and kids. Amrita said that perhaps Kajol is the only exception in recent times and that her generation is yet to see it. The Ishq Vishk actor concluded by saying that there are many actors who chose to embrace motherhood and are yet to get back to more plum roles and resume where they left off and she that her generation might achieve that.

Amrita Rao's movies

Amrita Rao made her debut with the 2002 film titled Ab Ke Baras. She has appeared in popular films such as Ishq Vishk, Masti, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Jolly LLB, Shortkut and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She took a break from acting in the year 2013 and made her comeback with 2019's Thackeray. The actor recently made news for her pregnancy and welcomed her first child Veer, with her husband RJ Anmol in November last year. The couple has been documenting their parenthood journey on Instagram ever since.

