Amrita Rao Talks About Her Post-pregnancy Life; Shares How Anmol Is A Hands-on Dad

As actor Amrita Rao recently became a mother of a baby boy with her husband, Anmol, she talked about the changes she dealt with post her pregnancy. She also shared the effect of motherhood in her life and mentioned how her husband had been a huge support during this special phase. Amrita Rao also added details about the dietary plans post the birth of her son and stated how many things came out as a surprise to her during her motherhood.

Amrita Rao’s motherhood

According to reports by Pinkvilla, Amrita Rao talked about how entering motherhood created a lot of changes in her life. When she was asked about how motherhood was treating her, she stated how she was up most of the night feeding her baby and added how her day continues catering to every second of her son. She also mentioned how motherhood was the toughest role she had played so far.

Amrita Rao was also asked about what changes she and her husband had to bring about in their life to which she stated how Amrita Rao’s son, Veer, used to change the routines set by them. She also added how they had to revolve their daily chores around their son. She also mentioned how she and Anmol hadn’t stepped out to spend some together time but still enjoy being the tripling.

When asked about that one thing nobody prepared her about motherhood, she mentioned how it was the teething problems and how to manage the baby during feeding, burping, the colic phase, and so many other things. The actor also shared the changes she made in her dietary plan post-delivery and added how she had added a lot of cottage cheese to her diet. She even stated how she added milk, fruits, loads of water and jowar bhaakris to her diet.

Praising her husband, Anmol, Amrita Rao stated how he was a hands-on dad and added how she was impressed with him. She even stated how he changes the nappies of their son and could easily handle him without her.

Further, she added how she was soon going to begin her yoga and get back in shape and in the end, she gave a piece of advice to all the new moms asking to hand over their baby to a nanny as less as possible as it was important to spend time with the baby.

