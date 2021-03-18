Amrita Rao's Baby's Pic Revealed To Soni Razdan On COVID Vaccine: Catch Up On Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Amrita Rao's baby's photo revealed to Soni Razdan demands actors be vaccinated first, many events made headlines on March 18, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Amrita Rao's baby's photo revealed

RJ Anmol took to her Twitter to share an adorable photo of her son Veer. In the picture, she and her husband RJ Anmol are lovingly looking at their little munchkin. In the caption, RJ Anmol wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer". The couple welcomed their baby in November 2020.

Soni Razdan on COVID vaccine

Soni Razdan took to Twiter to share her concerns for the actors who are working amid the pandemic without getting the vaccine. She wrote that since the actors cannot even wear masks during the filming, they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Her tweet comes as a response to Sehul Seth's tweet wherein he has raised concerns on the priority list of the government on who should receive the vaccine first.

So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet ðŸ˜’ðŸ™ˆðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 17, 2021

It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so .... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2021

Rapper Jessie's celebrity crush BTS' Jungkook

In the latest episode of Jessie’s Showterview, the rapper responded to a fan's query who asker who her celebrity crush was. She revealed that lately, it is someone from the boy band BTS' who has caught her eye. She then said that she has a crush on Jungkook. She also elaborated that he seems to have gotten 'manlier'.

Kangana Ranaut's joins the 'ripped jeans' bandwagon

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twiter to share a picture collage of her donning the ripped jeans on several occasions in the past. In the caption of the post, she wrote that if one wants to wear a pair of ripped jeans, their cool quotient should be of the level as shown in the pictures. She also wrote that one should not look like a 'homeless beggar' after wearing them.

If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Martin Freeman confirms his return in Black Panther 2

In a recent interview with Collider, Martin Freeman has confirmed that he is going to be a part of Black Panther 2. He will be playing the role of a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) member in the film. He also revealed that he does not know what the script holds in store for him.

