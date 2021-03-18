Amrita Rao's Baby's Pic Revealed To Soni Razdan On COVID Vaccine: Catch Up On Latest News

Quick links:
Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Amrita Rao's baby's photo revealed to Soni Razdan demands actors be vaccinated first, many events made headlines on March 18, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.
RJ Anmol took to her Twitter to share an adorable photo of her son Veer. In the picture, she and her husband RJ Anmol are lovingly looking at their little munchkin. In the caption, RJ Anmol wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer". The couple welcomed their baby in November 2020.
Our World, Our Happiness â¤ï¸ #Veer pic.twitter.com/g69ZMGn10GMarch 18, 2021
Soni Razdan took to Twiter to share her concerns for the actors who are working amid the pandemic without getting the vaccine. She wrote that since the actors cannot even wear masks during the filming, they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Her tweet comes as a response to Sehul Seth's tweet wherein he has raised concerns on the priority list of the government on who should receive the vaccine first.
So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet ðŸ˜’ðŸ™ˆðŸ¤·ðŸ»â™€ï¸— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 17, 2021
It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so ....— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2021
In the latest episode of Jessie’s Showterview, the rapper responded to a fan's query who asker who her celebrity crush was. She revealed that lately, it is someone from the boy band BTS' who has caught her eye. She then said that she has a crush on Jungkook. She also elaborated that he seems to have gotten 'manlier'.
?????!!!!!!!!!!!!! HELLOOOOOOOOOOSKDKJCHDUDJDJCMC pic.twitter.com/jojQA3hbIO— Jungkook’s GF (Real. sorry jessi ðŸ™ðŸ¼) (@kthsland) March 17, 2021
Kangana Ranaut took to her Twiter to share a picture collage of her donning the ripped jeans on several occasions in the past. In the caption of the post, she wrote that if one wants to wear a pair of ripped jeans, their cool quotient should be of the level as shown in the pictures. She also wrote that one should not look like a 'homeless beggar' after wearing them.
If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter pic.twitter.com/hc14cLxQDE— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021
In a recent interview with Collider, Martin Freeman has confirmed that he is going to be a part of Black Panther 2. He will be playing the role of a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) member in the film. He also revealed that he does not know what the script holds in store for him.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.