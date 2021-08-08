Amrita Rao's 'Jal Lijiye' Meme Gets An Olympic Twist; Vivah Actor Reacts

After Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal for India in the men’s Javelin Throw on Saturday, Amrita Rao’s iconic dialogue from Vivah, ‘Jal lijiye’ has taken an all-new Olympic turn. It has been more than a decade since the film, which was helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya released. Rao retweeted a netizen’s tweet of a creative meme with the reference from her film and accompanied it with the caption, ‘Lol...this had to come na. JAveLin Lijiye 💦🥇’

Here is Amrita Rao’s retweet of the original post:

Lol...this had to come na

JAveLin Lijiye 💦🥇 https://t.co/vobC9fitUU — AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@AmritaRao) August 8, 2021

The meme includes a still from the 2006 romantic drama. The comments on the post reveal that the Twitterati are left in a laughter riot after the joke.

This is the original meme by a Twitter user:

This is not the first time that netizens had a field day with the 'Jal lijiye' scene from Vivah. Back in May, a user wrote, ‘My mom to me after I wake up at 10 in the morning,’ and shared this funny meme:

Sorry mummy, kal se 7:30 baje pakka uth jaaunga😂

Did you really wake up early the next day?🤐#amritarao #meme pic.twitter.com/D4PthcXDGj — Mindly Here (@mindlyhere) May 28, 2021

Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics

With his legendary 87.58m throw, Neeraj Chopra clinched the first gold medal for India in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Not only that, he also got India its first medal in athletics in Olympic history. The Indian athlete finished first, right before Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, the Czech Republic duo, whose throws measured 86.67m and 85.44m respectively. He secured a place in the final after topping the charts in the qualifying rounds.

His historic win raised India’s medal tally to seven, the highest number of medals the country has won across the years, surpassing India's previous highest medal tally of 6 at the 2012 London edition. Indians across the country took pride in Chopra’s win and expressed their joy on social media.

About Vivah

Vivah is a 2006 film starring Amrita Rao alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film follows the two from their engagement to their wedding. It also traces their life after their marriage. The film was produced and distributed by Rajshri Productions. Amrita Rao was nominated for Best Actress at the Screen Awards for her stellar performance in the film.

Picture Credits: PTI/AmritaRai- Instagram





