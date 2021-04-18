Amruta Khanvilkar And John Abraham's BTS Fun During The Shoot Of Satyamev Jayate

John Abraham's highly-anticipated action-packed movie Satyameva Jayate 2 is gearing up for an Eid release this year. After the box office success of John's latest movie Mumbai Saga that hit the theatres last month in March, John is set to give the audience another action flicked drama with the sequel of his highly successful drama Satyameva Jayate that grace the theatres in 2018. The movie starred John Abraham, Amruta Khanvilkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma in prominent roles. The movie also gave the viewers one of the most loved dance numbers Dilbar starring Nora Fatehi that is still an audience favourite. As the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 is around the corner, a look at the making of the Satyameva Jayate trailer and watch Amruta Khanvilkar, John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma's behind the scenes fun.

Making of Satyameva Jayate trailer

Written and directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar's banner T-series, Satyameva Jayate revolves around the premise of a young cop named Veer who believes in the notion that truth triumphs over everything and is on a mission of killing corrupt cops by setting them on fire. The movie released on Independence Day i.e on August 15, 2018. In the trailer making video, Milap says that the trailer is very intense with John giving an intense performance in the movie. He also shared that Satyameva Jayate is one of those rare films that started their first day of the shoot by filming the first scene of the movie. The video shows the stars laughing and having fun while shooting for the movie that went on to gross over Rs 1.5 billion worldwide. Check out the making of the Satyameva Jayate trailer right below:

Satyameva Jayate 2

The John Abraham starrer will feature him as a cop again but this time he will be fighting corruption in the city of Lucknow. According to the first look poster of the movie shared by John, John will be playing a double role in the movie. Besides John, the film will also feature Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in key roles. The movie is slated to release on Eid, May 13, 2021, in theatres.

(Promo Image Courtesy: John Abraham Instagram)