Amruta Khanvilkar Feels 'lucky' On Being Offered Versatile Roles In Hindi & Marathi Movies

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, best known for her roles in Bollywood movies Raazi and Satyameva Jayate said she feels lucky to be in a phase in her career where she is being offered varied roles. The Marathi star has won critical acclaim for performances in movies such as Katyar Kaljat Ghusli, Malang and Welcome Zindagi. Amruta Khanvilkar said she's enjoying the best of both worlds as she's working in Mumbai, which is home to Hindi as well as the Marathi film industry.

Amruta opens about film roles offered to her

As reported by PTI, Amruta Khanvilkar said, "I think actors from any medium are just actors. We are very lucky as many of my friends tell me that Mumbai is a place where you have both the Hindi film industry and Marathi as well. So, we get the best of both worlds. I am lucky to be working in both industries, be it Hindi or Marathi, or in television or OTT." She added that when she goes out for auditions, people tell her that Marathi actors are brilliant and they have a good hold on their craft. She also said people feel proud of her because she has been a part of some major Bollywood films.

Amruta Khanvilkar feels glad that in Hindi cinema, she has not been typecast in the role of a quintessential Maharashtrian woman. She said, "I think I'm very lucky that I have never been cast in a typical Maharashtrian character. In Raazi, I played a Pakistani Muslim character, while my character in Malang was a Christian. I like the fact that I'm being approached for versatile characters and I'm really enjoying this phase of my career."

The actor will be seen in a Marathi family drama Well Done Baby, opposite actor Pushkar Jog. Directed by debutant filmmaker Priyanka Tanwar, the film follows a couple going through a rough patch in their marriage, and how things change for them when the wife finds out that she is pregnant. The actor believes that the film, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, will connect with the new-age couples, who often find themselves in similar situations.

Speaking about the film, she said, "The film explores the dynamics of a couple who are extremely stubborn in their careers, in their lives, trying to work out their marriage and pregnancy together and also talks about this girl's bond with her mother and how her mother is a constant shadow over her life, over her thoughts and everything."

(IMAGE SOURCE: AMRUTA KHANVILKAR /INSTAGRAM)