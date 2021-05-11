Amruta Khanvilkar Reveals Interesting Incident As 'Raazi' Clocks 3, Calls It 'special'

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer spy thriller, Raazi has clocked 3 years on Tuesday, May 11. On the special occasion, actor Amruta Khanvilkar, who played the role of Munira, shared an interesting story about how she ended up procuring her role in the film. While doing so, Amruta detailed that she didn’t have any work for two years.

Three years of Raazi

In her Instagram post, Amruta Khanvilkar said, “Sharing with all of you a small ‘kissa’ of how I became a part of this wonderful film. In 2015 ‘katyaar kaljaat ghusali’ had released and for about two years I had no work ...absolutely no work. 2017, Me and Himanshu were travelling somewhere and were coming back to mumbai ....we were at the airport and he randomly suggested ‘Amu why don’t you call up the casting directors you’ve worked with .... you never know something might come up’ ...so right there at the airport the first casting director I called was ‘JOGI’ sir who I knew years back when he was working on a UTV film I did which got shelved”.

She continued, “JOGI sir was kind enough to pick up the phone in one ring and he agreed to meet me. So the next day I go to his office and I m handed over a script ...I read the script and I told him ‘Sir kaafi urdu hai” .... he said “don’t worry ho jaayega’. In two days I receive a call from him ‘Suno Amruta tumhe production house ke office jaana hai MEGHNA GULZAR ji se milne.. phir okay karna mujhe.’I wore a Lucknowi kurta and I went to the production house’s office .... a friend and an old colleague was already working on the film (chandradeep) and he met me .... he didn’t say a word”.

Amruta Khanvilkar further recollected how she met Meghna Gulzar who immediately gave her the role with conducting a second audition. However, she did ask Amruta to work on her Urdu. “I waited and MEGHNA MAM walked in .... she told me she really liked the audition but we ll have to work on my Urdu since the character is a Pakistani Muslim .... I said “ok “and she said ‘congratulations’...not registering what she said I asked her ‘mam you don’t need another audition ?” She smiled and said ‘No ...welcome aboard’ after she left I just sat there alone and let it all sink in”, explained Khanvilkar. Check out the post below:

The wait ... the no work phase and now sitting at this office sipping coffee.

how did it happen so easily .... or was it easy at all ?

Sometimes things that are meant for you are yours alone

A leap of faith is all that you require

Working on Raazi was fulfilling at many levels personal as well as professional. Raazi was,is and will always be special to me

(Image: Still from Raazi)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.