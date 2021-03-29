Amul Celebrates Parineeti's 'Saina', Chopra Calls It 'most Important Stamp Of Approval'

Dairy giant Amul on the auspicious occasion of Holi celebrated Parineeti Chopra's latest release Saina, a biopic based on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Amul in their doodle wrote, "Khaya Na, Nehwal?" with subtext reading, "Bread pe maar doongi".

Reacting to the doodle, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Heart is so full! Thankyou @amul_india .. Your stamp of approval means everything." Titled Saina, the film has been directed by Amol Gupte, who has helmed acclaimed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.

Saina traces the journey of Saina Nehwal’s rise from a humble background, driven by ambition to just ‘smash’ her opponents, to becoming one of the most successful athletes in the country. Right from the encouragement shown by her parents during her growing up days to her coach helping her bag an Olympic bronze medal, among other achievements. The movie is helmed by actor-director Amole Gupte.

Chopra, whose The Girl on The Train released recently on Netflix, shot for Saina in 2019. Saina was earlier supposed to be headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, who exited the project due to scheduling issues. This will be Chopra's second theatrical release for March, after Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Also starring Arjun Kapoor.