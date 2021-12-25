As the fans have been showering tons of love and appreciation for the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie, 83, a delightful piece of news came their way that revealed how the popular Indian brand, Amul, dedicated a doodle to the film. Ranveer Singh shared the doodle on social media for all the fans.

Amul's special doodle for 83 leave fans amazed

Ranveer Singh recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a doodle that consisted of a cute character resembling Kapil Dev alongside the Amul Girl offering a loaf of bread with Amul butter on it. Even doodles of other players of the 1983 World Cup Indian team were spotted in the background along with the World Cup trophy. The Amul brand wished Kappeals to everyone and added a tagline 'Ate Tea Treat.' The actor captioned the picture by stating 'Utterly Butterly Devlicious.'

Numerous fans took to Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post and expressed their happiness on seeing how Amul dedicated a cute doodle to the film. Many of the fans also added hearts and hearts-eyed emojis in the comments section to depict how amazing the doodle was. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post revealing Amul's doodle for his movie, 83.

More on 83 Movie

The cast of the movie includes some of the popular actors from the movie industry who essayed the role of the players who were a part of the 1983 World Cup team India. Apart from Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev, other actors include Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu and many more. It was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April 202 but the date was pushed to Christmas due to the COVID outbreak. However, the release of the movie was again postponed, with a new release date in June 2021 and with the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers scheduled it for 24 December 2021.

Image: 83 Movie Poster