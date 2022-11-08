Amul Topical Congratulates Alia-Ranbir On Welcoming Baby Girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl got a shoutout from Amul as the popular dairy brand released a fun topical celebrating the news. Amul posted a doodle of Alia sitting on the hospital bed and holding her daughter as Ranbir looks on. The doodle also came with a witty alteration in the brand's tagline, reading 'utterly daughterly delicious' instead of ‘Utterly Butterly delicious'.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022. The couple received congratulatory messages from who's who of the film industry including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and more.

Amul releases topical dedicated to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl

Taking to their Twitter handle, the dairy brand shared the doodle showcasing Alia and Ranbir's cartoon versions holding their baby, while a monitor in front of them displayed a lion and lioness holding their cub. The poster read, “Alia Bhetti. Utterly daughterly delicious." In the caption, they wrote, "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter!" Take a look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor released an official statement on social media following the birth of their baby girl on November 6. "And in the best news of our lives:- our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE Alia and Ranbir," the announcement read.

The couple was spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, for the delivery of their first child. Along with the couple, their family members, including Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor also reached the hospital.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Alia was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Image: Instagram/@amul_india