Amul Pays Heartwarming Tribute To Dilip Kumar With Poster Of His Classic Hits, Pic Inside

Amul took to Twitter and paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar with a heart-touching poster of all his iconic characters from his classic films. The veteran actor breathed his last on July 7 at the age of 98 at Hinduja Hospital after facing prolonged illness. The poster was a tribute to the late actor and to highlight some of his finest works.

Amul pays heart touching tribute to Dilip Kumar

The monochrome poster shows characters played by Dilip Kumar in some of his classic Hindi films such as Ganga Jamuna and Aadmi. The Amul girl dressed up as one of Dilip Kumar’s heroines in the picture. "Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Har Andaz ka Leader," the text reads while the caption of the post states, “Tribute to the legendary actor."

Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning. The veteran actor was taken to the hospital last Wednesday after he complained of breathlessness. A tweet posted from the actor's official handle by family friend Faisal Farooqui read: "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to him, we return."

Dilip Kumar's career

The late actor had a career spanning over six decades. He starred in several acclaimed classics such as Madhumati, Devdas, Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam, and Naya Daur. Dilip Kumar was known for playing tragic heroes in films like Andaz, Baabul, Mela, Deedar, and Jogan. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

The actor was also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan, which he received in 2015. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. He was the first winner of the Filmfare Best Actor award - for 1956's Azaad. The legendary actor also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement award in 1993.

IMAGE: THEDILIPKUMAR/Twitter

