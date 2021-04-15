Amul Pays Tribute To Ad Veteran Anil Kapoor, Ram Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note

Anil Kapoor, Chairman Emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka, and father of actor Ram Kapoor passed away on April 12 at the age of 74 after battling cancer. Dairy giant Amul paid tribute to the ad veteran Anil Kapoor, also popularly known as Billy Kapoor.

Ram Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and thanked Amul for their tribute. "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace [sic]," Ram wrote.

The topical shows the Amul Girl sitting next to Anil Kapoor in his office. "You will always be part of our Family. Anil (Billy) Kapoor [1947 - 2021]," Amul wrote. Ram's wife and actor Gautami Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note for father-in-law on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Dad ... you live in our hearts forever .... RIP ... to the strongest, toughest man I ever knew.. love you." [sic]

According to the reports, Amul has been FCB Ulka’s client for over 30 years. It was under Kapoor's guidance that Amul’s iconic tagline ‘Amul: The Taste of India’ was coined and continues to date.

#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the doyens of the Indian advertising industry... pic.twitter.com/yje34r3tKd — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 13, 2021