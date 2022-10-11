Amul Sends Special Greetings To Amitabh Bachchan On 80th Birthday With A Creative Topical

Dairy giant Amul honoured the Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan with adorable art on his 80th birthday today. On this special day, Amul shared a creative topical and revealed how they have been Bachchan fans forever. From Sholay to Piku and 102 Not Out, the iconic actor has given his life to lifting the stature of cinema.

Not just his magnetic aura, but the actor's on-screen persona is something that still manages to pull the moviegoers to the cinema. On his 80th birthday today, the actor who has been receiving love from all across received special greetings from Amul.

Amul celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with a special topical

Adding a birthday twist to Bachchan's famous song John Jani Janardhan from the 1981 film Naseeb, the Gujarat-based brand called it a 'John Jaani Janamdin ka treat!' In the creative, Amitabh's animated avatar can be seen sitting on the hot seat, synonymous with the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, as the Utterly-Butterly girl, posing as Bachchan, presents him with a birthday cake.

#Amul Topical: Wishing the Big B a healthy and happy 80th birthday! pic.twitter.com/x5FEyZ0Rtx — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 11, 2022

The post of the Amul Topical read, "Wishing the Big B a healthy and happy 80th birthday!" The veteran actor who is popularly hailed as the Shahanshah of Bollywood is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Hindi cinema. With a career spanning over five decades, he has worked in over 100 films and has even lent his iconic baritone voice to several songs in Hindi movies.

The actor was born in 1942 in Allahabad to the Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, the social activist Teji Bachchan. He was educated at Sherwood College, Nainital, and Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. His film career started in 1969 as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome. He first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay, and achieved greater stardom in later years, he was dubbed India's "angry young man" for his on-screen roles in Hindi films.

Currently, on the work front, the actor witnessed a successful run of his last film, Goodbye which also features Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles. The actor has a number of upcoming projects in his kitty including Uunchai, and Project K with South star Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

IMAGE: AmitabhBachchan/Tumblr