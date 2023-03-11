Amul Shares Monochrome Doodle Of Satish Kaushik, Remembers His Legacy In Industry

The untimely demise of veteran actor Satish Kaushik shocked everyone in the nation. As a tribute to the late actor's legacy in the film industry, the renowned dairy brand Amul designed a monochrome doodle that showcased animated versions of the unforgettable characters he played in several films over the years. The artwork included his characters from the popular movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyaan, Mr. India, and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Amul posted the doodle on their social media handle and captioned it, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to popular and much loved actor-director!". The words inscribed over Satish Kaushik's doodle read "Aap hamare dil mein rehte hai" which means "You live in our hearts" in English. The text over the art was slightly modified from his 1999 movie Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai. After the dairy brand posted the doodle on its Instagram handle, several fans took to the comments section to express their gratitude.

About Satish Kaushik death

Actor-director Satish Kaushik reportedly died of a heart attack at the age of 66 on March 9 in Delhi. His actor-friend Anupam Kher was the one who broke this news to the world through his social media handles, leaving the entire country in splits. After the actor's death, his mortal remains were brought back to Mumbai after a post-mortem, following which several celebrities reached to attend his funeral in the evening.

Take a look at Satish Kaushik's iconic roles

Satish Kaushik was a part of the entertainment industry for a really long time. He began his career as Shekhar Kapoor's assistant director for the 1983 film Masoom. He then went on to act in several films like Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Ram Lakhan, among others. The movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in which Satish Kaushik played a corrupt builder's assistant was his debut film and he absolutely nailed his performance. Following that, his iconic role as Calendar from the film Mr. India was loved by all for its comedic moments. Then, he was praised for his roles as Kashiram in Ram Lakhan, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, and Chandu Mama in Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi.