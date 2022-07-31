Amy Jackson, Boyfriend Ed Westwick Dress To Impress At UNICEF Event; See Pics

Gossip Girl star Amy Jackson and her boyfriend Ed Westwick walked the red carpet together for the first time last month after making their relationship official on Instagram. The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 National Film Awards in London. Following the same, the couple recently put on a stylish outfit as they walked out to attend a UNICEF event in Italy.

For the event, the Gossip Girl star chose a stunning slit designer gown. As for Ed Westwick, the actor sported a sheer black shirt for the event teamed up with a jacket. The event was also attended by other celebrities like Jared Leto, Alana Haim, Ashley Park, and Casey Affleck. As for Ed and Amy's ongoing romance, the duo had previously made an appearance at Wimbledon together.

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick puts fashionable display at UNICEF event in Italy

Several pictures of the couple making a style statement at the event have been surfacing on social media, leaving fans going gaga over it. Apart from this, Ed Westwick shared a post on Instagram that showed the two attending the Gala Luisa Via Roma. Several media accounts have shared pictures of the two in stunning outfits. Ed captioned the post and wrote, “@unicef @redseafilm thank you for having me. It was a pleasure to help raise money. I auctioned Richard Burton’s 1973 Mercedes Benz. Hollywood history. I don’t have a picture of it. But it’s well cool. (sic)"

Earlier, the duo also got together for Westwick's birthday celebrations. Amy was seen celebrating Ed's birthday with his family in photos shared by the actor in his Instagram stories. Later, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were seen vacationing in June. The couple was also accompanied by Amy Jackson's son Andreas Jax Panayiotou. The two took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped loved-up pictures to make their relationship official.

Meanwhile, Amy Jackson was earlier in a relationship with George Panayiotou for a long time. The two got engaged in 2019 and also welcomed their son Andreas in September of the same year. The couple reportedly parted ways last year as the 2.0 star removed all her posts with Panayiotou on Instagram, yet they never confirmed their separation.

