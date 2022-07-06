Actor Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick who made their relationship Instagram official last month walked the red carpet together for the first time. The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 National Film Awards in London where both twinned in colour co-ordinate outfits while grabbing eyeballs.

For the gala night, Amy chose a gorgeous black dress that featured lace detailing. As for the Gossip Girl star, he was spotted wearing a classic black tuxedo for the event. As the couple posed together, they also shared a sweet moment where the duo was spotted looking at each other in admiration while smiling for the paps.

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick make red carpet debut as couple

Several pictures of the couple making a style statement on the red carpet have been surfacing on social media, leaving fans going all gaga over it. Apart from this, Amy shared a video on Instagram that showed the two attending the British Grand Prix 2022. From watching the swooshing racer cars compete to walking down the event while holding hands, the pictures and videos shared by the Singh is Bliing star shows the amount of fun the two had. Amy captioned the video and wrote, “0.0% alcohol.. 100% ball @peroniUK & @astonmartinf1 know how to do a smashinggg afternoon.”

Both Amy and Ed had first sparked dating rumours in December last year. As per various media reports, the couple first met at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival. The duo seemingly confirmed their romance rumours after they featured in a mushy picture posted by Jackson on her Instagram.

Previously, the duo also got together for Westwick's birthday celebrations. Amy was seen celebrating Ed's birthday with his family in photos shared by the actor in his Instagram stories. Later, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick were seen vacationing in June. The couple was also accompanied by Amy Jackson's son Andreas Jax Panayiotou. The two took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped loved-up pictures to make their relationship official.

Meanwhile, Amy Jackson was earlier in a relationship with George Panayiotou for a long time. The two got engaged in 2019 and also welcomed their son Andreas in September of the same year. The couple reportedly parted ways last year as the 2.0 star removed all her posts with Panayiotou on Instagram, yet they never confirmed their separation.

IMAGE: Instagram/ccoteee