Amy Jackson Sparks Break Up Rumours With Fiancé George Panayiotou; Deletes All His Pics

Actor Amy Jackson has sparked rumours of relationship troubles after she deleted pictures with fiancé George Panayiotou, including a post announcing the birth of their baby, and another on the occasion of Father's Day. Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their first child -- baby boy Andreas -- in the same year. Fans have been speculating whether the two have parted ways and things are rough between them.

Amy Jackson sparks break up rumours with fiancee George Panayiotou

Amy and George got engaged on May 6, 2019, and even hosted a private engagement bash in London for family and close friends. According to various reports, Amy has removed all the pictures of her fiancée except a picture of them at the BAFTA awards still exists. Amy’s fiancée had proposed to her on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting, and over a private dinner. The couple was to tie the knot but due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the wedding was stalled.

The couple broke the news of the pregnancy in March. Amy shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the rooftops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.” Amy Jackson has not yet commented on her relationship status as yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and went on to feature in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. She was seen in Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, and Freaky Ali.

IMAGE: iamamyjackson/Instagram

